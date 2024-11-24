Man Utd legend Ruud van Nistelrooy closing in on new job just weeks after being let go by Ruben Amorim - with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs keen on Dutchman
Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly in consideration for two managerial vacancies just days after leaving his Old Trafford post.
- Van Nistelrooy was Man Utd's interim boss
- Looking for work after Amorim's arrival
- Linked with two managerial positions