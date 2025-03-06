Man Utd legend left ‘really perplexed’ by club’s decision to replace David de Gea with much-maligned Andre Onana as former defender insists Spaniard ‘still had plenty to offer’ Manchester United A. Onana D. De Gea Premier League

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister admits to being left “really perplexed” by the decision to part with David de Gea and bring in Andre Onana.