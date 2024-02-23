Roy Hodgson Crystal PalaceGetty
Brendan Madden

Man Utd legend shockingly calls for Premier League managerial age cap following Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace exit

Crystal PalaceRoy HodgsonPremier League

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has called for a managerial age cap to allow younger coaches more opportunities.

  • Yorke calls for managerial age cap
  • Young managers 'need to be given the chance'
  • United legend says Hodgson career 'magnificent'

