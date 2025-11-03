Getty Images Sport
'See what's next' - Man Utd legend responds to links with vacant Wolves job after Vitor Pereira sacking
Wolves parted ways with Pereira
Pereira was finally shown the door on Sunday, following the humiliating 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Fulham. It was the club's seventh league defeat in the 2025-26 campaign as they remain winless in their first 10 matches of the season. The club are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points. Pereira helped Wolves avoid relegation last season and had even penned a new three-year contract with the club in September, only to be sacked just under two months later.
After the Fulham defeat, Pereira had said: "I’m disappointed today. I’m not proud of my work, of our work, because I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s because mentally, we put a lot of energy in the last game against Chelsea until the last minute. But what I realised today was a very difficult game for us, tactically, technically, physically. We played maybe one of the worst games that we’ve played. Even with 11 against 11, since the first minute the energy to move, the offensive dynamic, and the energy to press was not there. After five minutes, I started to realise that something is missing today. But the game was balanced, because even then, they were not playing in a high level. But after the goal, we tried to do something, but not in our level. After the red card, it was very difficult for us."
Man Utd legend linked with Wolves job
Former United midfielder Carrick has been linked with the vacancy at Molineux and has now responded to the rumours, as he said on Match of the Day: "I’m enjoying some time out at the moment. I think I’m probably watching as much football now as I’ve ever watched really, with a free eye and kind of nothing on it. Still learning, still trying to improve, but I’m enjoying doing things like this (punditry). It’s a change, spending time with the family. I’ll see what’s next."
Carrick was earlier linked with Rangers
After Rangers sacked Russell Martin last month, they were also linked with a move for Carrick. The Scottish giants initially wanted Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to return, but after the 45-year-old backed out of talks, Rangers turned their attention to the ex-Red Devils star. Carrick was sacked from his first permanent managerial job at Middlesbrough in June this year. He was appointed as Boro's head coach in 2022 and he immediately took the team up the table and secured a play-off place, only to see his them beaten in the semi-finals. Boro narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the following two campaigns, leading to Carrick's dismissal ahead of 2025-26 getting underway. However, Rangers never formally approached the 44-year-old as they eventually appointed Danny Rohl as their new manager.
Rodgers could return to England
Multiple media reports have claimed that former Liverpool and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is poised to make a comeback to the Premier League after three years, as Wolves are considering appointing the Northern Irish manager as their next permanent head coach. Earlier this week, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic announced that Rodgers had tendered his resignation amid the Hoops' own challenging start to the season.
What's next for Carrick?
As he mentioned, Carrick is taking a break from football management to enjoy a well-earned rest as he makes forays into the world of punditry instead with BBC Sport. He also took up the role of a UEFA technical observer after parting ways with Middlesbrough in the summer.
