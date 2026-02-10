Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand in hospital regularly & using wheelchair due to back injuries

Ferdinand’s life changes have also extended to his professional career, with the pundit recently confirming his departure from TNT Sports. While he could have easily signed a contract extension, Ferdinand revealed that he walked away because the broadcaster was not receptive to his ideas for evolving the coverage. He is now focusing on his own digital platform, which allows him to explore the "world outside the 90 minutes" that linear television often ignores.

"I like being tested. I like pressure," he says. "I had it fine at TNT. I could have signed a new contract at TNT. Easily. But that ain’t who I am really. It’s time for something new. And with all due respect, I’d been trying to push [a new] side of things within the team and the group at TNT, and they weren’t really as receptive as I would’ve liked. So that was another big reason why I go, 'Okay, if you’re not going to jump in two-footed with me and hold hands, then I move on. We’ll see how I do when I go on my own.' Because I saw the new world is that linear TV and live football are always going to be there, but there’s also another world outside the 90 minutes that intrigues me, which I look at like a fan. So I want to know what the fuck these guys are eating, how do they sleep, how do they recover? I want to get the public closer to that and I want to be at the forefront of that. But at the same time, this is just who I am. I’m not trying to be no one, I’m me. I do my own shit. I’ve always been in my own lane."