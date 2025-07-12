Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal says he's 'no longer bothered by cancer' and is getting 'fitter and fitter' in positive health update L. van Gaal Manchester United Premier League Netherlands

Legendary Dutch football figure Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is no longer affected by cancer following a period of successful medical treatment. The 73-year-old, known for his outspoken personality and managerial excellence across Europe, gave an optimistic health update during his appearance on Dutch television.