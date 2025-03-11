Man Utd ready to launch £50m bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer amid interest from Juventus as Ruben Amorim looks to rebuild his struggling midfield
Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a summer move for breakout Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ederson attracting interest from Europe's top clubs
- Amorim wants to bring him to Old Trafford
- Juve also making efforts to sign the Brazilian