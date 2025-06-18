Manchester United will start their 2025-26 Premier League season against Arsenal and face a final-day trip to Brighton in May.

Manchester United's full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season has been revealed, with the Red Devils taking on rivals Arsenal on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim's side face Fulham and Burnley before an early season Manchester derby, which is followed by an Old Trafford duel with Chelsea. A meeting with bitter foes Liverpool arrives in mid October, while the festive period features clashes against the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and newly-promoted Leeds.

United should be fresh for the run-in given their lack of European football, with games against Leeds, Chelsea and Liverpool scheduled in April and May. The season comes to an end on the south coast with a trip to Brighton.

Article continues below

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of United's Premier League matches in 2025-26.*