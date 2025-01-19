Man City women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Khiara Keating IMPLODES! Lionesses prospect endures derby nightmare as hat-trick hero Ella Toone inspires Red Devils to huge WSL victory

The Blues' goalkeeper had a night to forget as Gareth Taylor's side suffered a chastening home defeat to their arch-rivals on Sunday

An Ella Toone-inspired Manchester United were relentless with their pressing and thoroughly deserved their 4-2 win at Etihad Stadium - a first-ever away WSL victory over their rivals City. Despite the hosts holding most of the ball, United started the game brightest with their direct play proving difficult for the City defence to handle and it did not take long for the Red Devils to eventually earn a deserved lead.

Moments after Leah Galton almost put United in front, Lionesses prospect Keating handed the ball straight back to their rivals from a goal kick. With three simple balls forward, United split the hapless City defence and found Toone, who was able to lift the ball over the sprawling goalkeeper after 14 minutes.

The attacks continued and United found themselves two goals in front just six minutes later. A deep corner, which Laia Aleixandri failed to clear, ricocheted to Galton, who swivelled to fire home from two yards out. Despite deserving to be behind, City will feel aggrieved the offside flag was not raised as replays showed Elisabeth Terland got the final touch in the melee to prod to an offside Galton.

Article continues below

However, Keating’s troubles soon continued. In the 36th minute, her weak pass into Leila Ouahabi on the edge of the box allowed Celin Bizet to steal in and deflect a pass to Toone, who made no mistake from close range.

At 3-0 down, the City players finally woke up. Four minutes after conceding, Mary Fowler showed the first piece of quality seen in a light-blue shirt by skipping past Gabby George and whipping a delightful cross in for Vivianne Miedema to nod City back into the game. City pulled a second back on the stroke of half-time through a towering Rebecca Knaak header to leave United boss Marc Skinner wondering how his side had let a seemingly unassailable three-goal-lead slip.

However, Skinner’s worries were immediately eased after the restart. The City kick-off was played all the way back to Keating who, perhaps with her earlier errors on her mind, hit a long ball straight into the onrushing Terland. The loose ball was pounced on by Toone, and she then raced through to pass into an open net and complete her hat-trick.

City continued to push for a way back into the game with both Folwer and Aoba Fujino’s crossing posing a number of questions of the United backline. Despite their chances, City could not capitalise; Jill Roord sent a header wide and Miedema could not find a way past Phallon Tullis-Joyce with a powerful effort. The United defence held strong to see out the game and earn a precious three points that ensures they leapfrog their opponents into third place.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...