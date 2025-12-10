+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Erling Haaland ends his Bernabeu hoodoo! Spot-kick seals vital Champions League win as outstanding Nico O'Reilly comes of age

Erling Haaland scored for the first time at the Bernabeu as Manchester City earned a priceless and fully deserved 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side went behind to a brilliant strike from Rodrygo, but reacted perfectly, levelling through a Nico O'Reilly tap-in before Haaland earned a penalty and showed nerves of steel to calmly slot it home.

City looked nervous in the early stages and appeared to have conceded a penalty in the second minute when Matheus Nunes felled Vinicius Jr, only for the referee to overturn the decision because the contact was outside the box. They were punished, however, when Bernardo Silva lost the ball and Madrid broke quickly, leading to Rodrygo slamming the ball in to score his first goal after a 32-game drought.

City worked their way back into the game from a corner, Josko Gvardiol rising high to meet the delivery and O'Reilly reacting quickest after Thibaut Courtois spilled the effort to his feet. City also won the penalty via a corner, Antonio Rudiger grappling with Haaland and giving away a spot-kick after a VAR check.

Haaland won the psychological battle with Courtois to score for the first time in his third trip to the Spanish capital, and City kept their cool in the second half, grinding out only a second-ever away victory against the aristocrats of European football.

The victory took Guardiola's side into fourth in the league phase standings, and they are on track to secure a top-eight finish and a place in last 16, in contrast to their stuttering last campaign which led to them facing Madrid in the play-offs and being dumped out.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Bernabeu...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    His height and the angle made it very difficult for him to stop Rodrygo's brilliant strike. Didn't have many saves to make, but his footwork was spot-on.

    Matheus Nunes (5/10):

    His credentials as a converted full-back were really put to the test by Vinicius, who forced him into an early foul that looked to be a penalty before being overturned. Fortunate to not concede a spot-kick when Vinicius' shot hit his arm, too.

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    Composed on the ball and combative off it, leading by example as City had to defend with their backs against the wall late on.

    Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

    Had a shaky start, struggling to handle Rodrygo and losing the ball in the build-up to the penalty scare. Settled into the game soon enough,  though, demonstrating his immense power in the air to force the equaliser. Made three timely interventions in the second half as City dug in to see out the win.

    Nico O'Reilly (8/10):

    An outstanding performance in his first game at the Bernabeu. Made a difficult start as he was too late to spot the danger before Rodrygo scored, but down the other end he was in the right place at the right time to level and then stormed forward to help set up the chance for Haaland. Made a brilliant defensive intervention in the second half to beat Rodrygo to the ball and took a sacrificial caution for pushing over Valverde.

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (4/10):

    Looked like City's weak link, a shadow of the player who has performed so well in this fixture in the past. Lost the ball before the penalty scare while he was shoved off it by Carreras in the build-up to the opening goal. Too ponderous in possession, failing to play in Cherki when he was in a dangerous position. Booked late in the game and suspended for the trip to Bodo/Glimt, which might be a good thing for City.

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    Took his time to get into the game as Madrid dominated the midfield at first, but he soon grew into things, breaking up play smoothly and starting counters immediately.

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Didn't bring his A-game to the Spanish capital, failing to land a number of passes either due to lack of power or accuracy, sending one attempted through ball out for a throw. Taken off for Reijnders.

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Not as classy as against Sunderland but still had the nerve to nutmeg Rudiger while his inviting corner led to the equaliser. Teased Madrid's defenders in the second half after being thwarted from a tight angle by Courtois following up Haaland's effort. Taken off for Savinho.

    Erling Haaland (7/10):

    Finally got the better of Rudiger by winning the penalty leading to his first goal at the Bernabeu in his third visit. Denied a second goal by a good Courtois save after brilliant play by O'Reilly.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    His trickery and pace stretched Madrid throughout the game, although he only had one moment of real quality, forcing a save from Courtois in the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (6/10):

    A useful weapon to keep Madrid on their toes thanks to his pace, although he didn't cause an actual threat, over-hitting a pass that would have played in Marmoush.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Didn't get many openings in hi 20 minutes on the pitch.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Tried an ambitious flick which just missed Marmoush.

    Nathan Ake (N/A):

    Brought on in the 88th minute and made a vital headed clearance in the dying seconds.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Picked the same starting XI as against Sunderland, and although City started badly, they were in control for most of the game and picked up a rare but fully deserved victory at the home of the Kings of Europe.

