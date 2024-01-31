Man City confirm big-money Laura Blindkilde Brown signing from Aston Villa as they look to keep chase with Emma Hayes' Chelsea in WSL title race

Man City confirm big-money Laura Blindkilde Brown signing from Aston Villa as they look to keep chase with Emma Hayes' Chelsea in WSL title raceJames HunsleyManchester CityManchester City WomenLaura BlindkildeWomen's footballWSLManchester City have completed the signing of Laura Blindkilde Brown from Aston Villa, with the midfielder penning a three-and-a-half year deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity confirm Blindkilde Brown signingMidfielder pens three-and-a-half year dealCity also complete Pritchard and O'Hanlon deals