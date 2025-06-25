Luka Modric to AC Milan confirmed as sporting director expresses excitement over Real Madrid legend's potential impact on Christian Pulisic & Co
AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed Luka Modric's signing as the Real Madrid veteran prepares to join the Italian side after the Club World Cup.
- Modric move confirmed by Milan director
- Tare reveals conversation with midfielder
- Croatian eager to win the Serie A title