Luis Suarez has revealed Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi's stance on potentially playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi has 'desire' to play at WC 2026, says Suarez

Pair talk 'jokingly' about retirement

Both still impressing in MLS at Miami Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱