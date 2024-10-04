Luis Suarez lifts lid on personality clashes with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa before retiring from international duty with Uruguay

Getty/GOALMitchell FrettonLuis Suarez lifts lid on personality clashes with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa before retiring from international duty with UruguayL. SuarezM. BielsaUruguayUruguay icon Luis Suarez says Marcelo Bielsa has created a toxic atmosphere inside the national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSuarez recently retired from international dutiesSlammed Bielsa for creating hostile workplaceSays players cannot talk to employees and fansFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below