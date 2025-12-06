'Looks quite bad' - Enzo Maresca shares worrying injury update on Liam Delap as Chelsea striker faces more time on the sidelines

Maresca added on the result on the south coast: “I think it was a game where we lacked and we missed a little bit of quality in the last third. For me, there were many mistakes. We missed some passes in the last third, some moments that we could shoot and didn’t.

“But overall, when you are not able to win, we have said many times, that it's important that we don't lose. I think it is because of a lack of quality in the last third for me, personally, in terms of last pass, some crosses, some moments.

“We know that we are not going to score every game. I didn't know, to be honest, that [Chelsea had scored in every game] since Crystal Palace. Now we're going to try to score on Tuesday, but it's important at least to keep the clean sheet that gives us at least the chance to take points."

Maresca also referenced Cole Palmer on his first start since September, and was asked by reporters if the reason his side lacked the cutting edge on Saturday was due to a lack of individual confidence from his players.

He responded: “No, no, no, not because of this. I think it's a normal mistake that can happen, you know, a last pass in the last third. It's just that. I think Cole [Palmer] was quite good on that, he played half an hour the other day, played one hour today. So now it's important that he can build his physical condition.”