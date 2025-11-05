'It looks nasty' - Vincent Kompany and Joshua Kimmich react to Luis Diaz red card as Bayern Munich boss hopes for 'speedy recovery' for PSG star

After the match, Bayern stars Kimmich and Manuel Neuer offered their takes on the incident, both showing understanding for Diaz while acknowledging the severity of the foul.

Kimmich, speaking to Prime Video, explained: “Lucho was a bit frustrated in that situation. He was a little annoyed that he lost the ball. I saw it briefly on the screen. He had actually slid in beside the man, and Hakimi wanted to get his body in front of him at that moment, and that's why he caught him low. But it does look nasty.”

Neuer, who was named Man of the Match, also weighed in after learning more about the tackle: “I was told it wasn't a particularly hard foul, not a red-card foul. I don't know if it was excessively harsh you have to see that. Lucho was disappointed at halftime and kept his fingers crossed for the team that we could see it through.”

Their reactions highlighted the emotional toll on the Colombian, who was visibly distraught leaving the pitch, knowing he had jeopardised an otherwise stellar display.