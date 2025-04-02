'Made himself look ridiculous' - Arne Slot's bizarre kick-off routine goes viral as 'one of his worst' coaching ideas comes back to haunt Liverpool boss
Arne Slot is enjoying a fine season at Liverpool but it's been revealed some of his tactical plans during his playing days were far from a success.
- Slot came up with bizarre plan during playing days
- But 'ridiculous' routine didn't work out
- Dutchman now flying high with Liverpool