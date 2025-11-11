Liverpool's woeful Premier League title defence is over - now Arne Slot must start making tough calls to plan for a brighter future

Too often this season Liverpool have started games in second gear, thus resulting in the concession of a succession of costly early goals. We're also still awaiting an adequate explanation as to why Slot's side look like a "weak team", as Keane put it, after spending more than £400 million ($525m) strengthening their squad during the summer.

Slot has a point when he says that Liverpool have been hindered by fitness problems. Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister are only now getting back up to speed after missing pre-season and their issues have undoubtedly affected the overall balance of the team, while new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak have endured injury-interrupted starts to their respective Anfield careers.

However, Florian Wirtz has yet to make any kind of impact on the Premier League, and while Hugo Ekitike has shown off his Kop icon credentials, former Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez has been so poor that he's lost his place in the starting line-up to an Andy Robertson in decline. The net result is a complete absence of cohesion in a once-settled side, as underlined by their Premier League record of six wins and five defeats.

"I think last season they had a lot more consistency, and Slot's job was easier, because he was inheriting a squad from Jurgen Klopp," former Liverpool striker Dean Sturridge argued on Sky. "But this season, they have made new signings, some players have hit the ground running, but other players haven't got there yet.

"It's an unforgiving league. This expectation is for the players, just because of the price tag, to come here and be world-class footballers straight away. But it's rare that happens in the Premier League because the demands are high and the intensity of each team they're facing is better than around the world. I think some of the players are surprised by the intensity of the league - Florian Wirtz is one of them - so the chemistry the team had last season has clearly disappeared." The question is, what is Slot going to do about it?