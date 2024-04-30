Arne Slot FeyenoordGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool warned over making 'too many changes this summer' amid Mohamed Salah transfer speculation and Arne Slot's imminent arrival as Jurgen Klopp's successor

LiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersMohamed Salah

Former Liverpool forward has warned the club against making 'too many changes' in the squad ahead of the arrival of new coach Arne Slot.

  • Liverpool urged not to make too many signings
  • Could have a negative impact on the squad
  • Salah might leave Anfield in the summer
