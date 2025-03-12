Revealed: What Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said to PSG chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi & Luis Campos in tunnel chat amid transfer fears - including apology for 'It's not Ligue 1, bro' jibe
It's been revealed what Virgil van Dijk said to Paris Saint-Germain chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos after Liverpool's Champions League exit.
- VVD's contract is set to expire in the summer
- Tunnel chat with Campos gave rise to transfer speculation
- Dutch defender allegedly apologised for previous comments