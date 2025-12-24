Liverpool prepare for 'face-to-face showdown' with Mohamed Salah's agent during AFCON with summer exit to Saudi Arabia on the cards

Salah was subsequently dropped from the Liverpool squad for their Champions League meeting with Inter Milan, a match they won 1-0 courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai's late penalty. The 33-year-old, however, returned to the Reds squad for the 2-0 victory over Brighton after apologising for his comments following the Elland Road stalemate, and he featured from the bench to provide the assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal.

After the win over Brighton, Reds boss Arne Slot insisted that all parties had 'moved on' from the incident at Leeds. "I said last week, actions speak louder than words," Slot said. "We moved on. He was in the squad and was the first substitution I made. Now he's got AFCON and will play some big games so it's only fair that all focus is on them [Egypt]."

The win was Salah's final appearance for Liverpool before linking up with the Egypt national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. The cameo was tipped by many to be the former Roma man's last outing for the Merseyside powerhouse with a January exit previously on the cards.

However, with Alexander Isak now ruled out for the foreseeable future, Salah is expected to remain at Anfield until the end of the season, though Liverpool could be without one of their star performers until mid-January should Egypt, as some expect, go the distance in Morocco.