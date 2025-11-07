Liverpool prepared to open talks to hand Dominik Szoboszlai new contract after fine early-season performances

Gravenberch’s development has been equally impressive. The Dutchman arrived from Bayern Munich for £40m ($53m) and, after a slow start, he has quietly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable performers. The 22-year-old has contributed three goals and two assists in 11 appearances, and he is regarded as one of the most improved players under Slot’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai’s performance in Liverpool’s recent 1-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid was hailed by the fans. He put in a brilliant shift while operating as the engine of Slot’s side, and his teammate Virgil van Dijk reserved high praise as he brought out his best against one of Europe’s toughest opponents.

"What you see is what you get from Dom," Van Dijk told reporters. "He is very important. The energy he brings on the pitch is incredible and the quality that he has is outstanding. Like you said, he is learning each and every game and he is developing into the player we all feel like he could be. He is already showing that for the country he is playing for and it is about keeping on doing it for the rest of the season. So far he has had a great start to the season and he has to keep going. Keep your head down and keep performing."