Liverpool player ratings vs Marseille: Dominik Szoboszlai bounces back in style but Mohamed Salah struggles on Reds return in crucial Champions League win for under-fire Arne Slot

Liverpool, though, produced arguably their most complete performance for months, and Szoboszlai was one of the main reasons why. As well as pressing with his usual levels of intensity and creating several chances, the Hungary international made amends for his penalty miss against Burnley at the weekend by opening the scoring with an ingenious first-half free-kick, with the midfielder sweeping the ball under Marseille's jumping wall and into the back of the net.

Roberto De Zerbi's side, it must be said, made for very accommodating hosts, and although they improved somewhat after a wretched opening 45 minutes, Liverpool doubled their lead when Geronimo Rulli could only divert Jeremie Frimpong's dangerous low cross into his own net before Cody Gakpo came off the bench to seal a morale-boosting win for Slot and his players with a neat, injury-time finish.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show at the Stade Velodrome, as the Reds climbed to fourth in the league phase table ahead of their final game at Anfield next week, against Qarabag...