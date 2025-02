'Liverpool paying the refs!' - Outraged fans accuse VAR of corruption & 'handing them the title' as Cody Gakpo told he tripped HIMSELF to earn penalty against Bournemouth C. Gakpo Liverpool Bournemouth vs Liverpool Bournemouth Premier League

Fans have taken to social media to vent at the referee's decision to award Liverpool a penalty when it appeared Cody Gakpo tripped himself.