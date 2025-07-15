1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz creates emotional farewell video for Bayer Leverkusen fans after record-breaking transfer to Anfield

F. Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
Bundesliga
Premier League

Florian Wirtz bid farewell to Bayer Leverkusen fans in a heartwarming video that he shared on social media. Wirtz thanked the fans for their constant support during his five-and-a-half years stint at BayArena after completing his record-breaking move to Liverpool. Wirtz played a key role in Leverkusen's domestic double success in the 2023-24 campaign.

  • Wirtz says emotional goodbye to Leverkusen fans
  • Visited BayArena one last time
  • Joined Liverpool for a record-breaking fee
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next matches