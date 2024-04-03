'My heart rate doesn't go up' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he's 'not interested' in watching Arsenal & Man City despite nail-biting title race
Jurgen Klopp has said his 'heart rate doesn't go up' when Arsenal and Manchester City play as he 'always expects them to win' in the title race.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Klopp speaking ahead of Sheff United clash
- 'Didn't know' Arsenal and City were playing on Wednesday
- Said he has learned from a past experience