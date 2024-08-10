Giorgi Mamardashvili Alisson BeckerGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Alisson's long-term replacement? Liverpool eye Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili deal as they prepare for Brazilian's eventual exit

Giorgi MamardashviliAlisson BeckerLiverpoolValenciaPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Liverpool are reportedly in 'pole position' to make a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool in pole position for Mamardashvili
  • Valencia looking to make sales this summer
  • Newcastle had been interested in Euro star
Article continues below