Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk makes history by recording unlikely Champions League first during the Reds’ rout of Qarabag

Liverpool boasted five different goalscorers on the day, as they swept aside Azerbaijani opposition at Anfield. Van Dijk did not get his name on the scoresheet, but did play a leading role in the Reds hitting continental opponents for six.

The Netherlands international will have been pleased to keep a clean sheet, as they have been hard to come by at times in the 2025-26 campaign, with defensive steel forever his bread and butter.

Liverpool were, however, able to attack at will against Qarabag, which allowed everybody to make an impact at the business end of the pitch. Van Dijk claimed his piece of history when becoming the first centre-half to post a hat-trick of assists in a single Champions League fixture.