Liverpool and Bayern Munich dealt potential blow in Xabi Alonso pursuit as Bayer Leverkusen sporting director ‘calm and optimistic’ Spaniard will stay beyond summer
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has expressed his belief that manager Xabi Alonso will remain with the team after this season.
- Alonso linked with Bayern and Liverpool
- Liverpool reported to have made contact
- Leverkusen chief unfazed by rumours of departure