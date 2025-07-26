Blow for Liverpool! Arne Slot confirms Joe Gomez has departed pre-season tour of Asia after suffering Achilles injury J. Gomez Liverpool Premier League A. Slot

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has prematurely ended his participation in the club’s ongoing pre-season tour of Asia with a discomfort in his Achilles. The 28-year-old was flown back to England for further evaluation following concerns that arose during a training session at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Thursday.