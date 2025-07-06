Lionesses make unwanted history after slipping to disappointing defeat in Euro 2025 opener against France

Reigning champions England got off to a disappointing start in the Women's European Championship as they went down 2-1 against France in their tournament opener on Saturday. Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore were on target for France in the first half, while Chelsea midfield star Keira Walsh scored a late consolation goal for the Lionesses.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England scripted unwanted history

Went down 2-1 against France

Next face Netherlands on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱