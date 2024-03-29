'I don't want to be taken for granted' - Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy explains fiery motivation for seizing her chance at Arsenal ahead of Chelsea Conti Cup final showdown
Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy has explained her fiery motivation for succeeding at Arsenal ahead of their Conti Cup final clash with Chelsea.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal face Chelsea in Conti Cup
- Wubben-Moy relishing final clash
- Defender wants to test herself against best