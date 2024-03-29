Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

'I don't want to be taken for granted' - Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy explains fiery motivation for seizing her chance at Arsenal ahead of Chelsea Conti Cup final showdown

Arsenal WomenChelsea FC WomenWSL CupWomen's footballArsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women

Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy has explained her fiery motivation for succeeding at Arsenal ahead of their Conti Cup final clash with Chelsea.

  • Arsenal face Chelsea in Conti Cup
  • Wubben-Moy relishing final clash
  • Defender wants to test herself against best

