Red-hot Lionesses star Lauren Hemp is showing why all-conquering Barcelona wanted to sign her with superb Man City displays

The England star was heavily linked with a move to Catalunya, and she'll hope to remind everyone against the European champions on Wednesday

When Lauren Hemp was linked with a move to Barcelona last season, it was hardly a surprise. While the Catalans are known for the tiki-taka style that has helped them dominate Europe in the last couple of years, they also love pattern-breaking players who add a different dimension, players like Caroline Graham Hansen or Asisat Oshoala. Hemp would certainly fit that mould.

Fortunately for Manchester City, nothing materialised on that front. Instead, the England star put pen-to-paper on a new contract, one which will keep her at the club until the summer of 2027. "This is a special team," she said. "I want to take my game to the next level and I feel like I’m capable of doing that here."

It felt like Hemp did that last season, improving the quality of her touches and becoming more clinical in front of goal, things that will have no doubt attracted the interest of Barca even more. Her form at the start of this new campaign suggests she can go up another notch, too, and she'll certainly hope to keep that up as the Catalans arrive in Manchester for the start of the Champions League group stage this week.