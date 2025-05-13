Lionesses star Georgia Stanway celebrates Bayern Munich Frauen-Bundesliga triumph as she joins Harry Kane & Eric Dier in helping deliver title glory for German giants
Georgia Stanway joined in the celebrations as Bayern Munich women clinched their third consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga title with a dominant win.
- Bayern Munich Women sealed third-straight title
- Bavarian side beat Essen 3-0 on last day
- Stanway celebrated as team bid farewell to Straus