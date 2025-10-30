Lionel Messi rejected? Saudi chief claims four-month offer from Inter Miami star turned down ahead of World Cup 2026

Messi is yet to commit to the 2026 World Cup with Argentina as Lionel Scaloni's side look to defend their 2022 crown in North America next year. "It’s special to be part of the World Cup, I would like to be there, to feel well and to be an important part of helping my team if I’m there," Messi said.

"I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be at 100 percent, if I can be useful to the group, to the team. Then I’ll make a decision.

"Of course, I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We just won the last one, and to be able to defend it on the field again would be incredible, because it’s always a dream to play for the national team, especially in the most important tournament."