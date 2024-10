Lionel Messi sent a rare message to former club Barcelona after seeing Lamine Yamal & Co trounce Real Madrid 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca thrash Real at Bernabeu

Lewandowski, Yamal & Raphinha on scoresheet

Messi sends congratulatory message Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below