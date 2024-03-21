Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Was Lionel Messi ever obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique - who played with both - reveals stance of current Inter Miami superstar

Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoBarcelonaReal MadridInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCLaLigaMajor League SoccerSaudi Pro League

Gerard Pique insists that Lionel Messi was never “obsessed” with Cristiano Ronaldo during the peak years of their Ballon d’Or-winning rivalry.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine icon starred for Barcelona
  • CR7 rewrote the history books at Real Madrid
  • Both are now considered to be all-time greats

Editors' Picks