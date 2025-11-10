Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi to match Cristiano Ronaldo? Inter Miami & Argentina superstar backed to reach 1,000 goals as GOAT rival closes in on remarkable number
Ronaldo closing in on four figures: Still going strong at 40
That is the opinion of former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder, who left Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 as Ronaldo became another ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu. He went on to hit 450 goals for Los Blancos, becoming their all-time leading scorer.
Having also represented Sporting, Manchester United and Juventus - while finding the target on 143 occasions for Portugal - Ronaldo has passed 950 total goals. He has made it clear, at 40 years of age, that he will not be retiring until four figures have been reached.
- Getty/GOAL
Will Messi & Ronaldo both reach 1,000 career goals?
There is no sign of Messi slowing down either, with another MVP-worthy season being enjoyed in the United States. He won MLS Golden Boot honours in 2025 and has helped to fire Inter Miami into a Conference semi-final in the MLS play-offs. He has 42 goals to his name this season and over 900 for club and country in a record-shattering career.
Messi will be staying in South Florida until at least 2028, meaning that he too could make 1,000. Sneijder expects the South American to join Ronaldo in that exclusive club. The Dutchman has told AdventureGamers.com: “I think that's the next goal for both of them, 100%. Cristiano won’t stop before reaching the thousand goals. Messi has signed another two year deal. He will definitely reach one thousand goals as well.
“It's nice that we are still talking about this rivalry with one in MLS and the other in Saudi. They are two big stars and now they’re chasing a different goal of reaching 1,000 goals. Amazing. Maybe we see about counting their assists to find out who can get to 2,000 first.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
GOAT debate: Sneijder tired of 'stupid argument'
The Messi versus Ronaldo GOAT debate continues to rage, with that discussion dividing opinion among many, but Sneijder is reluctant to nail his colours to any individual mast. He said of two iconic figures with 13 Ballons d’Or between them: “For me it’s always been a stupid argument because they are two completely different players.
“Who is better, Johan Cruyff or Pele? Pele or Maradona? We shouldn't compare them. They are both amazing. You know what I always do? Since I’ve retired, I’ve been asked this question maybe 200 times so 100 times I vote for Messi and 100 times I vote for Ronaldo.”
- Getty/GOAL
Argentina vs Portugal: Can either win the 2026 World Cup?
Messi and Ronaldo may have one more on-field battle left in them, with both expected to grace next summer’s World Cup finals. Argentina head into that competition as defending champions, but Portugal have their sights set on a global crown that would allow their talismanic captain to complete his medal collection.
Sneijder said when asked who will be celebrating at the end of a major international tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico: “It is so hard to say! Portugal have a very strong team. For me they are one of the favourites so then I would say Cristiano Ronaldo has the stronger chance of winning the next World Cup compared to Lionel Messi.
“It was a great World Cup for Argentina in Qatar but they were a bit lucky as well. I think overall Portugal are a better team.”
Title holders Argentina have already secured their place at FIFA’s flagship event, with Messi expected to form part of their squad despite questions being asked of whether he is ready to slip into international retirement.
Portugal are on the brink of booking their qualification, heading into clashes with the Republic of Ireland and Armenia, with Ronaldo claiming that he does not need a World Cup triumph in order to cement his legacy.
Advertisement