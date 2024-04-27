Messi New England RevsGetty
Gill Clark

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's clash with New England Revolution hit by food poisoning scare just hours before kick-off

Lionel MessiNew England Revolution vs Inter Miami CFNew England RevolutionInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Some members of the New England Revolution squad have been hit by illness ahead of their match-up with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

  • New England Revolution facing Inter Miami in MLS
  • Some players struggling with food poisoning
  • Herons currently top of Eastern Conference
