Imagn Lionel Messi, Inter Miami to open preseason with friendly against Club America in January L. Messi J. Mascherano Inter Miami CF CF America The reigning Supporters' Shield champions have scheduled their first match under new head coach Javier Mascherano Inter Miami to face Club America on Jan. 18

New manager Javier Mascherano's first game in charge

New manager Javier Mascherano's first game in charge

Miami lost to Atlanta United in first round of MLS Playoffs