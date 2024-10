This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have chance to make MLS history after Leonardo Campana saves day with late winner against Toronto FC Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Toronto FC Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have a chance to make history as their win over Toronto FC means they can set the MLS record for points in a season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Miami win 1-0

Messi and Suarez come off bench

Campana scores in 94th minute Article continues below