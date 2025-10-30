‘It’s tough’ - Lionel Messi makes heartfelt admission as Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba set to retire

Busquets last month confirmed that he will retire at the end of the 2025 MLS season, bringing to an end a glittering career for both club and country. The midfielder won numerous trophies for both Barcelona and Spain, including the Champions League three times, the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2012.

Alba followed suit earlier this month as the duo look to bow out as MLS champions. Inter Miami won the first of their 'Best of Three' series with Nashville last week, as Messi scored twice in a 3-1 home triumph.

Inter Miami may well book their spot in the semi-finals of the playoffs this weekend when they take on the Coyotes at Geodis Park on Saturday night. And Messi, who is looking to add to his 31 league goals, has admitted it is tough to comprehend that the pair will soon retire.