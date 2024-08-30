Diego Maradona Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona are from another planet!’ - Angel Di Maria explains why it feels like he occupies ‘first’ place on podium of Argentina all-time greats

L. MessiArgentinaA. Di MariaInter Miami CFBenficaWorld Cup

Angel Di Maria feels like he occupies “first” place on Argentina’s all-time great podium as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are “from another planet”.

  • International retirement now being enjoyed
  • Ended Albicelste career with Copa America win
  • Stands alongside icons of the global game
