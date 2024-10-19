Lionel Messi attends son Ciro's Inter Miami game with wife Antonela Roccuzzo before she heads off to last leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo attended their son Ciro's match for Inter Miami's youth team, before she then saw Taylor Swift live in concert.
- Messi attended Ciro's Inter Miami match
- Antonela watched Taylor Swift perform after match
- Inter Miami take on New England on Saturday