'I don't want to be Lionel Messi & Messi knows I don't want to be him' - Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal reiterates desire to 'follow his own path' amid comparisons to Argentine GOAT

Yamal is, however, adamant that he will not be looking to follow in the footsteps of a Barca great. He has told CBS: “I think that Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time, but he also knows that I’m a good player. There will be mutual respect if we play against each other. He knows that I’m not trying to be him, to play like him, or wear the 10 like him. I want to follow my own path.”

While Yamal is not looking to emulate Messi, he admits to taking inspiration from Barcelona’s all-time leading goal-scorer and the most decorated player to ever lace up a pair of boots. He added: “As a kid, I used to study Messi’s passes. Other players made good passes, but Messi’s passes were pretty much goals. I always thought passing was more interesting than dribbling. They’re somewhat more clever. It’s weird, because as a kid I was never really a dribbler. I was more of a goal-scorer and I ran a lot.”

