Leicester City wages: Who is the best paid player at the Foxes and everything you need to know about Leicester's salary bill

How much does every Leicester player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Leicester City pulled off one of the biggest feats in sporting history when they lifted the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri's tutelage in the 2015-16 season. However, things have been on a downward trajectory for the Foxes ever since as they have struggled to even remotely replicate the highs of that unforgettable campaign.

Admittedly, they did finish fifth in the Premier League standings in back-to-back seasons and even won the FA Cup at the end of the 2020-21 season, but then they got relegated to the Championship following a disastrous 2022-23 league campaign.

They won automatic promotion immediately by finishing at the top of the second division, but now once again face the threat of demotion from the top flight.

So, who is the highest earner at Leicester this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis