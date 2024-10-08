'Lee Carsley will have more sleepless nights than me!' - Jack Grealish opens up on joys of fatherhood after birth of baby daughter

Getty Images/GoalSoham Mukherjee'Lee Carsley will have more sleepless nights than me!' - Jack Grealish opens up on joys of fatherhood after birth of baby daughterJ. GrealishEnglandManchester CityUEFA Nations League BPremier LeagueJack Grealish joked that Lee Carsley "will have more sleepless nights" as England manager than he will as a new father.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGrealish recently became a fatherDescribed it as "the best moment" of his lifeBelieves Carsley might face more problems insteadFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below