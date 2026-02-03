Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Atlanta United GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

‘Learned how to suffer’ - Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath back Atlanta United revival under Tata Martino

Atlanta United massively underperformed last year, but continuity on the pitch and a club legend in the dugout may yet change their fortunes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Miguel Almiron was at home when he heard the news. It was early November, and the Atlanta United winger was watching MLS playoffs from home.The Black and Red had struggled immensely, fired their coach, Ronny Deila, and were left with an expensive roster that underperformed. 

And as he was sitting around, working through that, the phone call came. 

His favorite manager was back. Tata Martino had returned to Atlanta. 

“I was very happy,” Almiron told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour, in a masterful work of understatement. 

After all, it felt like quite a fitting return. Atlanta United were nearly as bad as it gets in MLS last year. They finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, tallied 28 points, and managed five wins in league play. All of that came after they broke the MLS transfer record to sign highly-rated forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, along with bringing back Almiron - a 2018 MLS Cup winner with Atlanta - from Newcastle to pair with talented Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk. 

Martino, who managed the club from 2016 to 2018 felt like a return to the old days. He was the guy who got it right the first time, won MLS Cup, and shocked many by leaving. And now, with a club legend back at the helm, and a wealth of talent at his disposal, Atlanta look dangerous.

“The only thing we have to do is just to show our potential. We just didn’t show it at all last season,” Latte Lath told GOAL.

  • Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta UnitedBrett Davis-Imagn Images

    'Things just didn't go well'

    Latte Lath can’t quite pinpoint where it all went wrong last year. 

    The striker, brought in for big money from Middlesbrough, was joined by club legend Almiron, who fell out of favor at Newcastle and was very much ready for a second stint in MLS. Atlanta had money to spend, and it appeared they did so wisely. 

    And to oversee it all, they called on Deila, an accomplished coach who had won MLS Cup with NYCFC in 2021. Here was a good squad with star players, managed by a coach who had some winners’ medals on his shelf. It all added up rather nicely. 

    Until it didn’t. 

    “It was a tough season. Things just didn’t go well. It was just really, really tough,” Latte Lath said.

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Almiron Atlanta United 2025Imagn

    'I learned how to suffer'

    Atlanta started slowly. They won just two out of their first 11 games. By April, they were already playing catch-up. Latte Lath, who cost them a club-record $22 million, never found form in front of goal.

    The Ivorian international had turned down reported Premier League interest to join from the EFL Championship - ironically, the inverse move that many of his MLS No.9s made - and could never get going. He managed just eight goals. 

    “I learned how to suffer,” Latte Lath said. “And this, I will bring with me to the next season.” 

    Almiron, too, had his struggles. He departed Atlanta as a club legend when he left for Newcastle in 2019. The Paraguayan spent six full seasons on Tyneside before Atlanta bought him for $10 million. He was greeted by droves of fans at Hartsfield-Jackson airport after making the return. 

    Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle were playing a more robust and athletic brand of soccer. Almiron, a wizard with the ball at his feet, renowned for his technical ability, was no longer the right fit for the Magpies

    Yet the excitement from the fanbase wasn’t accompanied by production on the pitch. Almiron has never been a truly quantifiable player, more orchestrator in the final third than a killer in the box, but his return of six goals in 33 appearances was indicative of a difficult season. 

    “These things can happen in football. All we can do is try to learn from our mistakes,” Almiron said.

  • Atlanta United Training and Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    'His arrival is going to be very important'

    And in order to amend it all, Atlanta have taken a look into the past. Almiron was a throwback signing that hasn’t paid immediate dividends. Martino, though, may yet prove to be a more effective blast from the past. His exit from Atlanta to the Mexican national team in 2019 proved to be an ineffective departure, with El Tri failing to make it out of the group at the 2022 World Cup. And although he won the Supporters' Shield with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024, there was a prevailing feeling the Herons could and should have done more. 

    Martino, though, insists he would change nothing.  

    “At that moment, it was the decision we had to make," he said of his decision to leave in 2019. "And yeah, today I'm saying, if things would have gone as they have, I still would have made the same decision,” he said. 

    But the return feels equally welcome. Nearly eight years have passed since he last coached a game for Atlanta. Since managing Mexico and Inter Miami, he took a year-long leave of absence from the sport. Being back at Atlanta, which is a passionate soccer city and a place that feels like home is important. 

    “It will be very exciting to reunite with the fans and our wonderful fan base, and from all the memories that we had," he said. "But that's only one moment.” 

    Almiron couldn’t be happier to have him back. 

    “We appreciate him a lot, and I think his arrival is going to be very important for Atlanta,” he said.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Miguel Almiron Getty

    'So many positive things happen'

    The task at hand is a difficult one, but Latte Lath and Almiron both claim that last year was a series of amendable errors, or fixable small details. They both see a pathway to success this season. 

    “We have a good group of players, a group of talented players, so we just have to work on fixing some small details to try to reach our objectives this season,” Almiron said. 

    Martino, too, sees a side that has all of the qualities necessary to compete. In his view, in fact, this team is far better than the league table at the end of the season suggested. 

    “Our final evaluation was that the team has better players than the standings at the end of last year would indicate," Martino said. "And in our idea, the way we want to do it is to build a better team." 

    It has, comparatively, been a far quieter offseason - even if Martino has returned. But that might just be what Atlanta need. 

    Since Martino left for the first time, Atlanta have been defined by change. They are smart operators in the transfer market, selling high and buying well. This is, of course, what many MLS clubs must do to keep their squads performing. It just so happens that Atlanta tend to be very good at it, too. But a little bit of continuity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will do them some good. The result is a palpable energy around the team, Latte Lath said. Martino may be from Argentina and defined by his many coaching stops around the world. But he is a legend of this place. Winning tends to do these things, and Latte Lath, in his initial conversations alone, could sense a buzz. 

    “We are so excited,” he said. “When you change a coach, and move into a new season, so many positive things happen.” 

    Of course, this all has to be baked up with performance. Almiron has plenty to prove. Latte Lath will have to start finding goals regularly. The defense, which allowed 63 goals last year, will surely have to improve. But with the new manager back and plenty of good vibes abound, there should hopefully be some real improvements around the club.

    “We just need to find our identity. And then the positive things will come,” Latte Lath said.

Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL
0