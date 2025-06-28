Lauren James is back! Chelsea and England star set to return against Jamaica in huge boost for Lionesses Euro 2025 preparations

England have received a major lift ahead of their Euro 2025 campaign as Chelsea forward Lauren James has been cleared to play in the upcoming friendly against Jamaica. This will mark her first appearance since April following a hamstring issue that sidelined her for three months. She is expected to feature as a substitute at the King Power Stadium, as manager Sarina Wiegman carefully manages her return to full fitness.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below James available for selection against Jamaica

Is making a comeback from a hamstring injury

Wiegman likely to manage her minutes before the Euros Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱