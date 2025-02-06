'Not sure what's worse' - Laura Woods furious with partner Adam Collard as couple watch Arsenal get dumped out of Carabao Cup semi-finals as baby Leo sports Newcastle onesie
Laura Woods endured an evening to forget as Arsenal suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with baby son Leo sporting a Newcastle onesie.
- Sports presenter is a passionate Gunners fan
- Love Island star partner supports Magpies
- Battle on to win allegiance of newborn son